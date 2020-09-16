Britt woman sentenced for Christmas Eve vandalism

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County woman is sentenced for trashing an apartment on Christmas Eve.

Emily Louise Loken, 27 of Britt, pleaded guilty to 5th degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense. She’s been given two days in jail and $435 in fines and must pay restitution.

Authorities say Loken and Andrew Jared Zeilter trashed an apartment in the 400 block of East 6th Street in Kanawha on December 24, 2019. The owner says he told the two to leave on December 23, then found the place damaged and the beer in the fridge all drunk the next day.

Law enforcement says meth was also found in the apartment.

Zeilter previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and possession of meth-1st offense. He was sentenced to one year in jail followed by two years in prison. Zeilter must also pay restitution and $940 in fines.