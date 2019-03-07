Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Britt woman pleads not guilty to Mason City drug charges

Heather Graves

Charged in February for drugs found in June 2018.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Britt woman is pleading not guilty to possession of meth, pot, and prescription pills.

Law enforcement says it found the drugs in June 2018 at a Mason City home where Heather Lynn Graves, 41, was staying. Graves was charged in February with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.

According to court documents, Graves admitted to authorities she used and sold meth. Her trial is due to start on May 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 2°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking The Latest Snow Numbers as Our Weekend Storm Moves Closer

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Image

Drivers warned to stay off the roads

Image

Storm system increases flooding risk

Image

Bill proposed by local students moves forward

Image

Murder victim identified

Image

Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Community Events