Britt woman pleads not guilty to Mason City drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Britt woman is pleading not guilty to possession of meth, pot, and prescription pills.
Law enforcement says it found the drugs in June 2018 at a Mason City home where Heather Lynn Graves, 41, was staying. Graves was charged in February with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-2nd offense, and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.
According to court documents, Graves admitted to authorities she used and sold meth. Her trial is due to start on May 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
