Britt woman pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Britt woman arrested during a warrant sweep is pleading guilty to drug possession.
Heather Lynn Graves, 41, entered a guilty plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. She was arrested in mid-February after law enforcement said if found meth and other drugs in June 2018 at a Mason City home where Graves was staying.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for August 26.
