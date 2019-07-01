Clear
Britt woman pleads guilty to meth possession

Heather Graves

Arrested during a February warrant sweep.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Britt woman arrested during a warrant sweep is pleading guilty to drug possession.

Heather Lynn Graves, 41, entered a guilty plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. She was arrested in mid-February after law enforcement said if found meth and other drugs in June 2018 at a Mason City home where Graves was staying.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for August 26.

