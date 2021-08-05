Britt woman named to Iowa Board of Health

BRITT, Iowa – The director of Community Health for the Hancock County Health System has been named to the State Board of Health.

Chelcee Schleuger was recently appointed to the board along with six other individuals: Fred Schuester, Nick Ryan, Lisa Czyzewicz, Donald McFarlane, Andrew Allen and Sandra McGrath. These appointments bring the Board of health back to operation as it hadn’t met since May because of too many vacant seats.

“My goal is to represent rural Iowa,” says Schleuger. “I feel it is important for our small counties to have a voice in all aspects of Public Health. I am also ready to continue discussion on moving forward in our current pandemic.”

Schleuger’s first board meeting will be September 8.