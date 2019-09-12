Britt woman goes off I-35 in heavy rain

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Britt woman is hurt in a southern Minnesota crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kathryn Louise, Smith, 51, was driving north on Interstate 35 around mile marker 4 in Freeborn County around 1:30 pm when she tried to pull over during heavy rainfall. Smith pulled too far into the ditch and rolled her SUV.

Smith was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.