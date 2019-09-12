Clear
Britt woman goes off I-35 in heavy rain

Sent to hospital after crash in southern Minnesota.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Britt woman is hurt in a southern Minnesota crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kathryn Louise, Smith, 51, was driving north on Interstate 35 around mile marker 4 in Freeborn County around 1:30 pm when she tried to pull over during heavy rainfall. Smith pulled too far into the ditch and rolled her SUV.

Smith was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Community Events