Britt woman gets probation for Mason City meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Britt woman gets probation for drug possession in Cerro Gordo County.

Heather Lynn Graves, 41, was arrested in February after a warrant sweep. Law enforcement says meth and other drugs were found at a Mason City home where Graves was staying in June 2018.

She pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation. Graves must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.