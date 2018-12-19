Britt traffic stop turns into theft charges

BRITT, Iowa – A Hamilton County man is arrested after a search of his car turns up a stolen gun.

Aric Gail Dunn, 25 of Webster City, was pulled over by Britt police on U.S. Highway 18 around 10:19 pm Monday. Police say Dunn had a glass drug pipe, a bong, a metal tray with residue, and a cutting knife.

Police say a search of the vehicle then turned up two guns in a box behind the driver’s seat and within arm’s reach of the driver. Both guns were loaded.

Britt police say one of the handguns, a Ruger, was reported stolen. The other handgun is identified as a stainless steel 1911.

Dunn is charged in Hancock County District Court with 2nd and 3rd degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.