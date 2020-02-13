Clear
Britt opens Municipal Building as cold weather shelter

Last night, six people stayed at the Britt Municipal Building to get out of the subzero temperatures.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

BRITT, Iowa - The Muncipal Building in Britt has been pressed into service as a shelter for stranded travelers and locals who lose their heat.  

According to Police Chief Mark Anderson, six people spent Wednesday night at city hall after their vehicles became stuck along Highway 18.

Britt has no hotels in town.  The closest available lodging is in Garner or Algona, too far away for folks who happen to spin out or break down along Highway 18.

This isn't the first time Britt has used their city hall as an emergency shelter.  Anytime there is a bad snow storm or extremely low temperatures, the city goes into action and makes space available.

Tonight, the city is keeping the option open to reopen city hall for anyone who needs emergency shelter.  Call the Britt Fire Department if you need to utilize the shelter at 641-843-4433.

