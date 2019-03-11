Britt needing to upgrade water infrastructure

BRITT, Iowa - In last week's City Council meeting, it was determined that Britt would need to have a major overhaul of its water and wastewater facilities.

The report from Greg Sindt, Environmental Engineer of Bolton & Menk, found that the current facilities are 'far beyond the normal end of service life', and both facilities would need to be updated to meet new regulations from the Iowa DNR. Due to funding limits, Sindt is recommending the City to use an EPA driven concept called Integrated Planning, which would address project timelines and prioritizes large projects based on importance.

Sindt recommended the City begin work on the water plant first, then the wastewater facility. The integrated plan will soon be submitted to the DNR.

In addition, there was discussion on work on the water tower, though Sindt said he would be able to give an answer at a later time after getting a better idea on the plans for the new water plant.

Kay Allen grew up and works in Britt. She hopes that the upgrades can improve effiency in the system.

"I think they should meet all the guidelines that are required, and even go above and beyond them. Because it's been my experience when I've looked at water several times in different cities I've lived in, and they are all meeting the basic minimum requirements. But I think we deserve the best water we can get."

In addition, she believes the improvements could be a selling point for the community.

"I think that would be a huge advantage to any city, to be able to say in their marketing for the city, that 'we go above and beyond any minimum requirements and we do have great water.' I'd like to be able to say that."

The City is currently assessing how to pay for the project, though an increase in user fees might be possible to cover funding.