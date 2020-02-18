Clear

Britt man sentenced for Christmas Eve apartment trashing

Owner says man and woman drunk all the beer in his fridge.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 5:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – One of the people accused of trashing a home on Christmas eve and drinking all the beer in the fridge will spend some time behind bars.

Andrew Jared Zeilter, 32 of Britt, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense.
Zeitler and Emily Loken, 26 of Britt, were arrested after a homeowner claimed they trashed an apartment in the 400 block of East 6th Street in Kanawha. The homeowner says he told the two to leave on December 23, 2019, then found the place damaged and the beer in the fridge all drunk the next day.

Authorities say methamphetamine was also found in the apartment.

Zeitler has been sentenced to one year in jail followed by two years in prison. He must also pay restitution and $940 in fines.

Loken has pleaded not guilty to 3rd degree burglary and possession of meth-1st offense. Her trial is scheduled to begin on April 1.

