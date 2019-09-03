Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

GARNER, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of sex abuse in Hancock County.
Paul Dean Dewitt, 73 of Britt, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say Dewitt abused a female victim six times over the course of a year.
His trial is now scheduled to start on October 30.
