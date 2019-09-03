Clear

Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

Paul Dewitt Paul Dewitt

Trial set for October.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of sex abuse in Hancock County.

Paul Dean Dewitt, 73 of Britt, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say Dewitt abused a female victim six times over the course of a year.

His trial is now scheduled to start on October 30.

