Britt man pleads guilty to sex abuse

Paul Dewitt

Sentencing set for January 2020.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Britt man is pleading guilty to charges of sex abuse.

Paul Dean Dewitt, 74, was arrested in August and charged with six counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing a female victim multiple times over the court of a year.

Dewitt’s trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday but he has entered a Alford plea to three counts of 3rd degree sex abuse. An Alford plea means Dewitt is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.

Court documents state Hancock County prosecutors will ask Dewitt to be sentenced to 10 years for each sex abuse crime, to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years. Dewitt is expected to ask the judge for a 20 year sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 7.

