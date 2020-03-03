Clear
Britt man pleads guilty to meth crime

Richard Lee
Accused of dealing drugs all across Iowa.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of drug activity throughout the state.

Richard Lee, 52 of Britt, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28 in Hancock County District Court.

Lee was pulled over for an equipment violation on November 8, 2019. Authorities say four grams of meth, $900 in cash, and a cell phone belonging to Lee were found in the vehicle. Court documents state a search of the phone discovered information indicating Lee would make multiple trips to pick up one to two ounces of meth and arrange drug deals with numerous individuals, including delivering meth to someone in Britt on the night of his traffic stop.

