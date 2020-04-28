Britt man pleads guilty to Worth County sex abuse

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in the sexual abuse of a teen in Worth County.
Devonta Colby Hinton, 22 of Britt, is pleading guilty to one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and video of the sex act was recorded on a cell phone.
Hinton’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.
