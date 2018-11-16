Clear
Britt man hurt in Minnesota crash

State Patrol says he rolled his vehicle in icy conditions.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 8:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ELLENDALE, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is hurt after rolling his vehicle in Steele County Friday evening.

Neil Robert Ausborn, 27 of Britt, was driving south on Interstate 35 when the Minnesota State Patrol says he lost control just after 7 pm north of Ellendale and crashed. The highway was snow and ice covered at the time.

Ausborn suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Owatonna Hospital. The State patrol says Ausborn was wearing his seat belt.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Ellendale First Responders and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

