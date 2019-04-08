Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Britt man given decades in prison for child sex abuse

Jeromie Holland Jeromie Holland

Pleaded guilty to four of 28 total charges.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 1:54 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female child.

Jeromie James Holland, 40 of Britt, was accused in November 2018 of 14 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Investigators say the crimes happened between May 7 and November 2, 2018.

Holland eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts.

He was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the abuse, followed by an additional 10 years for the lascivious acts. Holland must also pay a total of $1,000 in civil penalties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Beautiful today, then lots of rain and snow for midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz: Knowing your health

Image

My Money: Financial literacy for kids

Image

MercyOne: Goal of fellowship programs

Image

Tracking A Messy Mid-Week System

Image

Moms demand action to meet with Rochester Police Chief

Image

Statewide Day of Prayer for Flood Recovery

Image

Affordable housing community meeting

Image

Motorcycle Expo in North Iowa

Image

Carpool Week kicks off in Rochester

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Community Events