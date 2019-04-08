Britt man given decades in prison for child sex abuse

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female child.

Jeromie James Holland, 40 of Britt, was accused in November 2018 of 14 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. Investigators say the crimes happened between May 7 and November 2, 2018.

Holland eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts.

He was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for the abuse, followed by an additional 10 years for the lascivious acts. Holland must also pay a total of $1,000 in civil penalties.