Hancock County man sentenced to decades in prison for sex abuse

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is given decades behind bars for sexual abuse.

Paul Dean Dewitt, 74 of Britt, was arrested in August 2019 and accused of abusing a female victim multiple times over the course of a year. Before his trial could begin, Dewitt entered an Alford plea to three counts of 3rd-degree sex abuse.

An Alford plea means Dewitt does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.

On Tuesday, Dewitt was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charge, to be served consecutively for a total of 30 years. He was also fined $3,000.