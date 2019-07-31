Clear
BREAKING NEWS 55-pound meth bust 'largest single seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Minnesota' Full Story

Britt man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Worth County

Devonta Hinton, 21, is being held in the Worth County Jail on $20,000 bound after he was arrested Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:03 AM

MANLY, Iowa - A Britt man is facing two counts of felony sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old.

Devonta Hinton, 21, is being held in the Worth County Jail on $20,000 bound after he was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities said Hinton sexually assaulted the child on more than one occasion.

According to court documents, Hinton “admitted that they were high on marijuana at the time of the incident and that this was not the first time they had sex.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking back at John Dillinger's Mason City bank robbery

Image

New MN law targets e-cigarettes

Image

Fake calls about fake warrants

Image

Tracking A Few Clouds for Wednesday

Image

Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

Image

RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

Image

Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/30

Image

Stay safe while swimming

Image

Democratic debate: what issues do you care about?

Community Events