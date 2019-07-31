Britt man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Worth County

MANLY, Iowa - A Britt man is facing two counts of felony sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old.

Devonta Hinton, 21, is being held in the Worth County Jail on $20,000 bound after he was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities said Hinton sexually assaulted the child on more than one occasion.

According to court documents, Hinton “admitted that they were high on marijuana at the time of the incident and that this was not the first time they had sex.”