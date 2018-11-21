Britt man accused of over a dozen sexual assaults

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A Britt man is being accused of 28 sex crimes.

Jeromie J. Holland, 39, was charged Tuesday with 14 counts of 2nd degree sexual assault and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. According to the criminal complaints, Holland sexually assaulted a female child 14 times between May 7 and November 2.

Court documents do not specify where the assaults took place. The victim in each assault is identified by the same initials.

In addition, the Britt Police Department says Holland confessed in 2015 to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and admitted to a sexual assault against two other females under the age of 12 that happened when Holland was between 16 and 17 years old.