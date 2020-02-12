Britt man accused of 'drug activity' all over Iowa

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is accused of drug activity throughout the state of Iowa.

Richard Alan Lee, 52 of Britt, was pulled over for an equipment violation on November 8, 2019. Law enforcement says Lee was driving with a revoked license and his vehicle was seized as part of an ongoing investigation. After getting a search warrant for the vehicle, investigators say they found four grams of methamphetamine, a cell phone belonging to Lee, and about $900 in cash.

Court documents state a search warrant was gotten for the cell phone and the information in it indicated that Lee would make multiple trips to pick up one to two ounces of meth and arrange drug deals with numerous individuals, including delivering meth to someone in Britt on the night of his traffic stop.

Charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth were filed on November 28, 2019. Lee was arrested in Wright County on Wednesday.