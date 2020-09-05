Clear

Britt Draft Horse Show this weekend

Hitches from across the country, and even the world, are converging on the Hancock County Fairgrounds for a shot to compete in the World Finals in Indiana later this month

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 3:18 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - It's one of the largest draft horse shows in North America.

This weekend, hitching teams from across the country, and even the world, are converging on the Hancock County Fairgrounds for the Annual Draft Horse Show. Now in its 39th year and typically held on Labor Day weekend, 18 6-horse hitches of Shires, Belgians, Clydesdales, and Percherons will be showing off and competing for points in the hopes of moving on to the North American 6-Hitch Classic Series World Finals Championship in Indiana later this month.

Randy and Mel Hiscocks are familiar faces to the show; Mel is the Secretary and Treasurer, while Randy is the President and has been involved with the show since the very beginning. He's seen teams from coast to coast come to Britt to compete, including a team from England. With the amount of preparation that goes into showing, and the competitive nature that it is, Randy says teams take the time to make sure everything's perfect come judging time.

"He looks at your harness. How is it matched? Is it fitted properly? Is it clean? He also looks at your wagon - how well is it kept up? Is it clean, is it nice? That's all considered in when the judge is looking at you and judging you."

While attendance has usually been high each year, they say it may be a bit harder to gauge this year due to concerns related to the pandemic.

"We're not sure what the crowd may be. A lot of the times, our crowd is primarily 65 and older, we're not sure if they're going to be comfortable coming this year. We've had a lot of calls from those who have never been to the show before. They're looking for something to do, something outdoors."

For a full list of events this weekend, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78966

Reported Deaths: 1899
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23798888
Ramsey9492301
Dakota6303113
Anoka4923123
Stearns338422
Washington316854
Scott214132
Olmsted208025
Nobles188213
Blue Earth13635
Wright13216
Rice12168
Mower11983
Carver11695
Clay96040
Sherburne94713
St. Louis94724
Kandiyohi8421
Lyon5563
Winona55017
Steele4582
Nicollet45215
Todd4522
Watonwan4494
Benton4193
Freeborn4131
Le Sueur4012
McLeod3751
Beltrami3291
Chisago3291
Crow Wing32716
Otter Tail3104
Waseca2983
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2184
Itasca21213
Becker2052
Carlton2021
Cottonwood2020
Pipestone1939
Isanti1870
Douglas1791
Unassigned16652
Dodge1600
Pine1600
Chippewa1491
Murray1442
Sibley1443
Brown1362
Wabasha1290
Morrison1251
Meeker1192
Faribault1170
Rock1120
Mille Lacs1073
Cass1053
Yellow Medicine1051
Jackson981
Pennington981
Renville916
Koochiching903
Fillmore880
Houston830
Roseau760
Redwood730
Kanabec716
Lincoln710
Swift701
Pope670
Stevens641
Grant564
Aitkin551
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Norman480
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone380
Lake370
Mahnomen361
Red Lake320
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle200
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68522

Reported Deaths: 1150
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13856240
Johnson441926
Woodbury426456
Black Hawk395078
Linn311494
Story281716
Dallas245638
Scott233422
Dubuque213736
Buena Vista185312
Pottawattamie170034
Marshall169532
Wapello111554
Webster106611
Muscatine99052
Sioux9533
Clinton90613
Cerro Gordo86920
Crawford8623
Plymouth82618
Warren8245
Tama64529
Jasper60930
Des Moines6055
Marion5602
Wright5231
Lee4746
Carroll4593
Dickinson4386
Louisa39914
Henry3714
Bremer3687
Boone3624
Washington35811
Franklin30817
Hamilton2902
Delaware2493
Mahaska24818
Hardin2451
Clarke2443
Clay2413
Winneshiek2354
Floyd2303
Jackson2292
Emmet2268
Shelby2221
Butler2182
Benton2171
Poweshiek1968
Clayton1893
Allamakee1865
Jones1852
Buchanan1841
Guthrie1775
Cedar1711
Madison1712
Winnebago16710
Lyon1622
Hancock1602
Fayette1531
Harrison1532
Humboldt1532
Cherokee1462
Howard1443
Grundy1361
Mills1361
Pocahontas1362
Calhoun1322
Mitchell1290
Kossuth1240
Sac1230
Page1220
Palo Alto1220
Iowa1211
Jefferson1211
Chickasaw1200
Monroe1198
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas985
Union933
Appanoose903
Davis893
Montgomery845
Worth830
Keokuk701
Greene620
Fremont610
Wayne602
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida480
Audubon401
Ringgold331
Unassigned290
Adams230
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Severe storms possible this Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Organizations Team Up to Boost Census Participation

Image

Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

Image

Pandemic behind bars

Image

Organizations work to boost census participation

Image

Girls tennis sees slight changes on and off the court

Image

Cascade Beach re-opens for holiday weekend

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

Changes inside the classroom

Image

RCTC Nursing Program ranked #1

Community Events