Britt Draft Horse Show this weekend

BRITT, Iowa - It's one of the largest draft horse shows in North America.

This weekend, hitching teams from across the country, and even the world, are converging on the Hancock County Fairgrounds for the Annual Draft Horse Show. Now in its 39th year and typically held on Labor Day weekend, 18 6-horse hitches of Shires, Belgians, Clydesdales, and Percherons will be showing off and competing for points in the hopes of moving on to the North American 6-Hitch Classic Series World Finals Championship in Indiana later this month.

Randy and Mel Hiscocks are familiar faces to the show; Mel is the Secretary and Treasurer, while Randy is the President and has been involved with the show since the very beginning. He's seen teams from coast to coast come to Britt to compete, including a team from England. With the amount of preparation that goes into showing, and the competitive nature that it is, Randy says teams take the time to make sure everything's perfect come judging time.

"He looks at your harness. How is it matched? Is it fitted properly? Is it clean? He also looks at your wagon - how well is it kept up? Is it clean, is it nice? That's all considered in when the judge is looking at you and judging you."

While attendance has usually been high each year, they say it may be a bit harder to gauge this year due to concerns related to the pandemic.

"We're not sure what the crowd may be. A lot of the times, our crowd is primarily 65 and older, we're not sure if they're going to be comfortable coming this year. We've had a lot of calls from those who have never been to the show before. They're looking for something to do, something outdoors."

For a full list of events this weekend, click here.