Bringing the Floyd in Floyd of Rosedale

FLOYD, Iowa -- It's one of the biggest and most-played rivalries in the Midwest, but can't everyone just get along? That's exactly what happened when the Travelin' Gophers, a group of fans who've attended every University of Minnesota road and bowl game since 1993, traveled to Floyd in Hawkeye territory.

With the Floyd of Rosedale trophy awarded to the winner of the Minnesota-Iowa game, the Travelin' Gophers decided to travel to Floyd and eat at Dugan's Restaurant and Lounge.

In attendance were Floyd Mayor Trevis O'Connell and other city councilmen.

Steve Erban of Creative Charters said the town was the perfect stop on their way to Iowa City.

They're coming in, they're sitting down with Gopher fans so you know what? Who knows maybe the gopher fans will move to Floyd, Iowa," Erban said.