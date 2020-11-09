Bringing meth to North Iowa is sending Arizona man to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man is sentenced for being part of a drug ring in North Iowa.

Michael Allison, 52 from Phoenix, AZ, has been given 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. attorneys say Allison was involved in a scheme to transport meth from Mexico to California and then to Iowa for sale. Allison was accused of distributing more than 500 grams of pure meth from 2009 through April 2019.

After serving his prison sentence, Allison will be on three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Clear Lake Police Department, the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, and the Iowa Laboratory of Criminalistics Investigation.