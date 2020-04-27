Bringing athletic coaching online

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - You won't find student-athletes on the field because there are no games. Everything about sports is online at the moment and coaches are interacting with their athletes through a screen.

The Minnesota State High School League made the announcement last week -- all springs sports are cancelled. Like many schools, Albert Lea is trying to navigate through the pandemic.

With limited in-person contact, AL Athletic Director Paul Durbahn said the school switched to online coaching as a way to keep in contact with athletes.

"Coaches are checking in with them, making sure they're doing ok and then just providing workouts," Durbahn said.

Coaches will check in once a week, giving instructions and workouts to stay in shape. But with the season shut down, their focus with athletes changed.

"We shifted from providing more instructional sports specific stuff and focused more on the mental side," he said. "Making sure our kids are doing ok with the more recent news."

With so much uncertainty, they are looking into possibly extending this into next season.

"We don't know where this is going through the summer and potentially leading into the fall," Durbahn said. "So we're having conversations right now about what's sports in high school going to look like moving into next fall."