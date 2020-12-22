Clear

Brightening the holiday season with "Stockings for Seniors"

Residents and staff at the IOOF Home and Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center are receiving gifts ranging from body wash to throw blankets

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 2:21 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - 2020 was a long year for the nation's, and the region's, long term care facilities. The difficulties faced by those living in such facilities are being noticed by some charitable people.

The team at Century 21 Preferred North Iowa have been working hard for the last month collecting monetary and gift donations, ranging from shampoos and body wash, to puzzles and games, notepads, socks and even throw blankets. On Monday afternoon, those presents were officially donated to the residents and staff at the IOOF Home and the Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Cassidy Harris with Century 21 got the idea from a friend who was donating to the Nora Springs Care Center. As a former nursing home staffer, she knows how tough this year has been for everyone.

"The staff has been through the ringer right now. Working in health care right now is hard. We made sure all the staff had donations too, and it breaks my heart to see what they're going through. We were like, 'anyway we can put a smile on their face, we'll do it.'"

As visitor restrictions remain in place, IOOF administrator Michael Davis says the gesture is greatly appreciated.

"With 2020 going the way it is, it's definitely a bright spot for the community, the family members and the residents, too."

Donations are still being accepted at the IOOF Home. For more information, call 641-423-0428. 

