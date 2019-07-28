Clear
Bridge replacement starts Monday in Rochester

Work expected to take 30 days.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Rochester.

The public works department says the 15th Avenue NW bridge near 33rd Street NW will be completely closed while work is going on. There will be no designated detour for this project, which is expected to last 30 days, weather permitting.

Rochester Public Works says the current bridge was built in 1972 and has had a weight limitation since 2016. Once the $320,000 replacement is finished, the bridge will be cleared for heavier vehicles.

