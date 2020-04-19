Clear
Bridge replacement at I90/Highway 63 interchange to start Monday

Project expected to take two years to complete.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A two-year $15.4 million project to replace the Highway 63 bridges over Interstate 90 is scheduled to start Monday.

Drivers on Highway 62 can expect lane closures between the Rochester International Airport and Stewartville. Drivers who use Highway 30 will notice two changes:

• Stop sign changes at Hwy 30/ Olmsted County Road 8 – the intersection at Hwy 30 and Olmsted 8 will be changed. Motorists on Hwy 30 will need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted 8. Motorists on Olmsted 8 will not have a stop sign.

• Hwy 30 detour – the intersection of Hwy 30 west and Hwy 63 will be closed and rerouted. Hwy 63 motorists who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west to Olmsted 8 south to Hwy 30 west.

As the bridges are replaced over the course of two years, Highway 30 west will be rerouted, some I-90 exit ramps will be added or realigned, and access to 90th Street SE will be shut off and rerouted.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says as crossover lanes are built, traffic will be switched to single lanes with vehicles traveling north and south in the southbound lanes. Construction will then begin in the northbound lanes, which will be closed to traffic during this construction year with the northbound bridge being replaced and both directions of traffic using the southbound bridge over I-90.

