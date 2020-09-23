Bridge jumper rescued in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – First responders dealt with someone who jumped off a Rochester bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The Fire Department was called around 1:30 pm about a person jumping from the Center Street Bridge into the river and landing in waist deep water. An off-duty firefighters witnessed the jump, scaled down the side of the river bank to the shoreline, and coaxed the jumper to come to shore.

The jumper could not make it up the steep embankment or climb a ladder so Rescue Boat #1 was used to transport the jumper to the boat landing behind Silver Lake Fire Station, where the jumper was evaluated and transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Rochester police also assisted with this incident.