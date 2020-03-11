Clear
BREAKING NEWS One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bridge construction may cause some traffic dealys

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers there may be some traffic delays on Hwy. 60 in Zumbrota.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers there may be some traffic delays on Hwy. 60 in Zumbrota.

MnDOT district 6 communication director Mike Dougherty says crews are assembling a safety barrier on the west bridge over Hwy. 52.

Last fall a vehicle struck and damaged several beams on the bridge. Dougherty says the construction should help keep cars away from the damaged area of the bridge until it can be replaced next year.

He explained, "We're expecting construction in 2021 to replace that bridge so it didn't make economic sense to do a lot of work on there now being that is is still safe as long as we keep traffic close to the other side."

Construction could continue through Friday depending on the weather.

You can check 511 to receive updates on any construction projects or traffic delays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Community Events