Bridge construction may cause some traffic dealys

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers there may be some traffic delays on Hwy. 60 in Zumbrota.

MnDOT district 6 communication director Mike Dougherty says crews are assembling a safety barrier on the west bridge over Hwy. 52.

Last fall a vehicle struck and damaged several beams on the bridge. Dougherty says the construction should help keep cars away from the damaged area of the bridge until it can be replaced next year.

He explained, "We're expecting construction in 2021 to replace that bridge so it didn't make economic sense to do a lot of work on there now being that is is still safe as long as we keep traffic close to the other side."

Construction could continue through Friday depending on the weather.

You can check 511 to receive updates on any construction projects or traffic delays.