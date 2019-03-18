Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bridge coming to trail in Albert Lea

Progress is being made, but the Blazing Star Trail project still needs more funding

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-It’s decades in the making, local leaders are working to create a trail from Albert Lea to Austin. Now, it's well on it's way to becoming reality.
The Blazing Star Trail received a one million dollar federal grant to build a bridge, connecting the trail over the Albert Lea lake to Hayward.

Susan Blenka says she's been working to complete the project from Albert Lea to Austin for nearly three decades. Now, she says they need just over one million dollars to fully complete the trail, something she's determined to make happen.

“The bridge is the big link to get this trail moving towards Austin,” she said.

They won't be able to touch the grant money until 2022, but Susan says she's hoping bonding money will help start construction this summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Community Events