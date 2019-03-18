Bridge coming to trail in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-It’s decades in the making, local leaders are working to create a trail from Albert Lea to Austin. Now, it's well on it's way to becoming reality.

The Blazing Star Trail received a one million dollar federal grant to build a bridge, connecting the trail over the Albert Lea lake to Hayward.

Susan Blenka says she's been working to complete the project from Albert Lea to Austin for nearly three decades. Now, she says they need just over one million dollars to fully complete the trail, something she's determined to make happen.

“The bridge is the big link to get this trail moving towards Austin,” she said.

They won't be able to touch the grant money until 2022, but Susan says she's hoping bonding money will help start construction this summer.