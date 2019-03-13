Clear
Brick and mortar shops continue to close doors in Rochester

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington says Rochester is ahead of the game with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

From Shopko to Payless a growing number of retailers are closing their doors for good.
While some people might be concerned about the job loss in the Med City. Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington says she’s not worried because Rochester is ahead of the game with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

"It's always sad when a known brand leaves the area," said Harrington “ We have a very strong economy.”

Nationally, during the first weeks of 2019, retailers shut down 23% more stores than at the start of 2018, according to Coresight research.

Shopper Sarah Raymond says there is something special about brick and mortar shops.

“I prefer to come into the stores because I like to touch and see what's out there."

Shopper Laura Hash says she isn’t bothered because she says everything is online.”

“I like to buy everything from Amazon.”

Locally, Harrington maintains as big retailers leave the area new companies are lining up to set up shop.

“We're so fortunate to have great innovative entrepreneurs in this community some that have been here for many years and some that are coming. the chamber, for example, has had 50 new members coming into the chamber," said Harrington.

She believes the evolving retail landscape gives local businesses new opportunities.

Dense Fog and scattered rain outline our evening.
