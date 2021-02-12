Brewing up a community mural

OSAGE, Iowa - A little artwork can spruce up practically any space. What's even better? When the community gets involved to create it.

Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and painting a beautiful mural of St. Arnold of Soissons that will be put on display at Limestone Brewers. The mural is the brain child of Limestone owner Tony Wynohrad. He teamed up with Lori Biwer-Stewart of the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, who is also an artist in her own right, to make it happen. With the white walls and large space in the back of the brewery make the perfect canvas for the project. Tony says the mural has a special meaning.

"There was a whole design phase where we decided to not put it on the wall, let's put it on panels so we can move it around, and what was it going to be. St. Arnold is what we picked because I had a picture of it, and I thought, what better to go with a brewery than the patron saint of hop pickers and beer brewers?"

Lori hopes the mural can serve as a catalyst for more artwork around the county.

"That was really important for me to get the community in and have some kind of project now during the winter. With COVID going on, we've all been so separate. This is something to bring us together, and hopefully lead to more things done around the county. I would like to see more visual things around the county like this."

If you would like to paint a piece of the mural, another public painting session will be held this Saturday fro 3-5:30 p.m. at Limestone Brewers. It's free of charge, though you are asked to bring a mask.