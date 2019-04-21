Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brewing up BockFest

Considered to be the spring version of Oktoberfest, staff at the Worth Brewing Company pulled out all the stops by showcasing special kinds of beer, plus authentic homemade German food, and games like Hammerschlaugen

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - While you may have heard of Oktoberfest, you may not know about its spring counterpart, BockFest.

The Worth Brewing Company hosted their version of BockFest on Saturday. Not only were a few special kinds of beer on tap, but also traditional German sausage, sauerkraut and a type of pasta called spaetzl. 

Mark Hayner has made a point to attend BockFests in the area.

"I've been to both this and New Ulm's. I know they have a lot of them in Wisconsin."

He feels that events like these in small towns are important to have as a part of showcasing a small town's roots and culture.

"We're divided enough as we are anymore. It's good to have something to bring people together."

In addition to the food and beer, the Fest also featured games like Hammerschlaugen, and live music from Joshua Sinclair.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High school students host Relay for Life

Image

RPS Powwow

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Community Events