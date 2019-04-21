Brewing up BockFest

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - While you may have heard of Oktoberfest, you may not know about its spring counterpart, BockFest.

The Worth Brewing Company hosted their version of BockFest on Saturday. Not only were a few special kinds of beer on tap, but also traditional German sausage, sauerkraut and a type of pasta called spaetzl.

Mark Hayner has made a point to attend BockFests in the area.

"I've been to both this and New Ulm's. I know they have a lot of them in Wisconsin."

He feels that events like these in small towns are important to have as a part of showcasing a small town's roots and culture.

"We're divided enough as we are anymore. It's good to have something to bring people together."

In addition to the food and beer, the Fest also featured games like Hammerschlaugen, and live music from Joshua Sinclair.