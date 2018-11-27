Brewing for a cause

MASON CITY, Iowa - Craft brewers across the nation and even worldwide are creating a specific beer and giving 100% of the profits to people affected by recent wildfires in California.

Several employees at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, CA were impacted by the Camp Fire, now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. The company called on brewers to take part in a special brew called Resilience IPA, with the company providing the recipe to brewers in order to replicate it, and malt and hop suppliers are also donating raw ingredients. According to Sierra Nevada's Facebook page, more than 1,000 brewers worldwide are participating in the effort.

That includes two participating breweries in North Iowa: Limestone Brewers in Osage, and Worth Brewing Company in Northwood.

Tony Wynohrad and Josh Olson own Limestone Brewers, and both were shocked to see the devastation during the fires.

"Josh and I are both firefighters and so we feel like being part of that community that had to fight that fire," Wynohrad said.

"Being on the Fire Department, we've seen first hand devastation after a fire. Just the little things we can do makes us feel better, hopefully it helps them feel better too," Olson added.

Peter Ausenhus with Worth Brewing Co. is also participating in the effort, using equipment that is typically used for making small and test batches.

"The brewing community is pretty close and we all love making beer. It's a great opportunity to raise some funds and do something... it's not hard for us to do generally, and it's our way of helping out."

In addition, Olson says it's a unique way to give back to those who lost everything.

"It's not just Tony and I donating time and materials, space, to make this happen. It's literally a community comes in and buys a beer at a time, and supports the people in California, supports those victims."

The IPA is expected to be released to customers around Christmastime. All proceeds from each beer sold will be going towards the Camp Fire Relief Fund.