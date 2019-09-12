Brewery has new beer to help one of its own

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester community is coming together for 8-year-old Marcus Tolbert.

He has had troubles with his lungs and breathing for almost all of his eight years, and is now looking for a lung transplant.

His dad, Jack Lester, said in July of this year his son woke up one morning struggling to breathe. The family later found out he was only getting about 5% of the oxygen his body needed.

The family is in Houston for Marcus's medical needs. KIMT spoke to Jack on the phone.

"It's something a parent never wants to go through. It's just an undescribable feeling, the feeling of helplessness," he said.

Now, the Rochester community is coming together to help.

Jack works at Forager Brewery, which now has a beer called 'thirsty lungs'. The proceeds of the beer are going to help Marcus get the lung transplant he needs.

Other breweries are now starting to promote the beer to help Jack's family. He said he's grateful for all of the support.

"Working there is my happy place. And the things that 'thirsty lungs' has started, I mean in the beer trading world, in the things happening online, the craft beer world is coming together for our son and that all stems from Forager," he said.

On Sunday, October 6, Castle Community is hosting a family-friendly brunch to raise funds for Marcus as well.

To learn more about Marcus's story or to donate to COTA in his honor, click here.