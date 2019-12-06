Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bremer County woman accused of neglect that led to a death

Debra Kleppe
Debra Kleppe

Investigators say elderly woman did not get treatment for bad burns.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – A charge has been filed in the death of a Bremer County woman.

Sylvia Schwerin, 77 of rural Sumner, was taken to Community Memorial Hospital on May 29 and died the next day. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted due to suspicions surrounding her death. Investigators say Schwerin suffered scalding injuries to about 20 percent of her body, primarily her back and buttocks, on May 10 and did not receive professional medical care until she was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say it is believed the scalding burns happened by accident but a May 31 autopsy determined they were a significant contributing factor in Schwerin’s death.

Debra Ann Kleppe, 56 of Tripoli, has now been charged with non-support of a dependent adult. Law enforcement says Kleppe had medical Power of Attorney for Schwerin and failed to get her the treatment needed for her scalded skin.

Non-support of a dependent adult is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Bremer County Medical Examiner and the Iowa Office of The State Medical Examiner assisted with this case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
It's about to get coooold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

AM Espresso

Image

Feast

Image

Uber Assaults

Image

Making a difference this holiday season

Image

New loan program to help farmers

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow, cold on the horizon for next week

Image

RCTC with two All-Americans

Image

Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month

Image

High intensity group workouts

Community Events