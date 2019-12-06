Bremer County woman accused of neglect that led to a death

WAVERLY, Iowa – A charge has been filed in the death of a Bremer County woman.
Sylvia Schwerin, 77 of rural Sumner, was taken to Community Memorial Hospital on May 29 and died the next day. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was contacted due to suspicions surrounding her death. Investigators say Schwerin suffered scalding injuries to about 20 percent of her body, primarily her back and buttocks, on May 10 and did not receive professional medical care until she was taken to the hospital.
Authorities say it is believed the scalding burns happened by accident but a May 31 autopsy determined they were a significant contributing factor in Schwerin’s death.
Debra Ann Kleppe, 56 of Tripoli, has now been charged with non-support of a dependent adult. Law enforcement says Kleppe had medical Power of Attorney for Schwerin and failed to get her the treatment needed for her scalded skin.
Non-support of a dependent adult is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Bremer County Medical Examiner and the Iowa Office of The State Medical Examiner assisted with this case.
