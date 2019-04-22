Bremer County murder case put on hold

WAVERLY, Iowa – The prosecution of a man for killing his son is halted pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 59 of Fairbank, is charged with 1st degree murder for the death of his son, Brock Niebuhr. The younger Niebuhr, 36 of Dike, was found shot to death on March 22 in Bremer County.

Daniel Niebuhr’s defense attorneys had asked for a competency examination and after first opposing such it, the Bremer County Attorney’s Office agreed to the move. Daniel Niebuhr will now be taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for his evaluation. Prosecutors will also provide Niebuhr’s defense team with any video surveillance of his cell or conversations between Niebuhr and his attorney.

An arraignment hearing set for Monday has been cancelled. It will be reset when Daniel Niebuhr is found competent to stand trial.