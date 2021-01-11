Bremer County man who killed his son found not guilty due to insanity

WAVERLY, Iowa – A man accused of murdering his son has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60 of Fairbank, was charged with 1st degree murder after shooting his son, Brock Niebuhr, in the back of the head on March 22, 2019.

Niebuhr pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and a judge ruled Monday that Niebuhr had been insane when he shot his son. According to court documents, behavioral changes were noticed in Niebuhr beginning in August 2018. In February 2019, Niebuhr was taken to the hospital emergency room for evaluation because he was sleeping less than an hour a night and was making uncharacteristic religious statements. Niebuhr was diagnosed with an unknown psychotic disorder, prescribed medication, and released.

Court documents state that one day after being taken to the hospital, Niebuhr attacked his brother and was committed to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for 10 days. Doctors said Niebuhr appeared to be hearing voices but his condition improved upon taking medication. Court documents say it is believed Niebuhr stopped taking the medication after being released from Allen Hospital.

By being ruled not guilty by reason of insanity, Niebuhr will be held at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale until it is determined he is no longer a danger to himself or others.