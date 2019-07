Bremer County man pinned under skid loader

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Bremer County man was flown to the hospital after getting pinned under some farm equipment.

County deputies were called to the 1400 block of Fairview Avenue around 11 am Wednesday and found Harold Reuscher, 86, had been operating a skid loader when he got pinned underneath the bucket. Reuscher was freed and flown to Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo.

Waverly Ambulance, Plainfield Fire Department, and Plainfield First Responders assisted at the scene.