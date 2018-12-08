Clear

Bremer County man killed in car/semi collision

State Patrol says it happened in Pocahontas County.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Bremer County man is dead after a two-vehicle collision northwest of Fort Dodge.

It happened just before 3:30 pm Friday at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 15 in Pocahontas County. The Iowa State Patrol says Kyle Lee Briggs, 24 of Denver, was driving a car east and failed to stop before crossing Highway 4. Briggs’ vehicle was hit by the southbound semi driven by Ryan Larson, 21 of Armstrong.

The State Patrol says Briggs was killed in the crash. Kristine Price, 48 of Rolfe, was transported to Pocahontas Community Hospital, where she died. Also injured in the collision were John Price, 47 of Rolfe, and Elyjah Aden, 19 of Rolfe. John Price was taken to Palo Alto County Hospital and Aden was flown by helicopter to Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

The Iowa Department of Transportation and Pocahontas and Laurens ambulances assisted at the scene.

Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
