Bremer County crash kills teenage driver

SUMNER, Iowa – A teenager drive is dead after a crash on an ice covered road.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Isabelle Linn Meyer, 18 of Sumner, was driving an eastbound pickup truck on Highway 93, west of Sumner, when it went out of control in the 2800 block just before 8 am Wednesday, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

The Sheriff’s Office says Meyer was thrown from truck. She was taken to Community Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, Sumner fire Department, Sumner Ambulance Service, and Bremer County Dispatch assisted with this accident.