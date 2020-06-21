Bremer County collision kills one person Saturday

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – One man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Martin, 75 of Des Moines, was driving a minivan south on County Road V56 when he ran the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 3 and collided with a westbound SUV.

Two people from Oelwein in the SUV, Silvestre Alonso, 49, and Walter Hernandez, 33, were taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says Martin had to be removed from his minivan and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health Allen in Waterloo where he died from his injuries.

The Orin Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Readlyn Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AirCare, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with this accident.