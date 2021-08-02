Bremer County collision injured four Sunday

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are hospitalized after a collision in Bremer County Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and C-33. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Duane Flynn of Clarksville was driving east and failed to stop, colliding with the southbound vehicle driven by Katelyn Bartels of Fredericksburg.

The Sheriff’s Office says both drivers and two additional passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their condition is not being released and this accident remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire, Tripoli Ambulance, Tripoli Police Dept, Denver Ambulance, Frederika First Responders, AirCare, and Del’s Auto Repair assisted at the scene.