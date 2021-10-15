Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - With the holiday shopping season approaching, Bremer County Sheriff's Office shared some shopping safety tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings and be alert of suspicious people or activity.

Remember where your car is parked and be able to locate it quickly. If you are shopping after dark - which is more often during the winter months - park in a well-lit area.

When possible, shop in pairs. There is safety in numbers.

Shop at a location you feel safe and comfortable in.

They said when in doubt, always trust your gut and play it safe.