Bremer County Sheriff's Office shares ways to stay safe while shopping

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa - With the holiday shopping season approaching, Bremer County Sheriff's Office shared some shopping safety tips:
- Always be aware of your surroundings and be alert of suspicious people or activity.
- Remember where your car is parked and be able to locate it quickly. If you are shopping after dark - which is more often during the winter months - park in a well-lit area.
- When possible, shop in pairs. There is safety in numbers.
- Shop at a location you feel safe and comfortable in.
They said when in doubt, always trust your gut and play it safe.