Bremer County Sheriff's Office arrests man in son's death

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A Fairbank man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in his son’s death.

Just before 5:30 Friday night, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office got a call to respond to the 2600 block of Vine Avenue in Fairbank. Dispatch reported that someone might have been stabbed and died.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man. He was identified as 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr, of Dike. Authorities say they found him to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Daniel Niebuhr, 59, of Fairbank, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is Brock Niebuhr’s father.

The Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner is doing an autopsy on Brock Niebuhr’s body.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fairbank Ambulance Service, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.