'Breaking the glass ceiling'

MASON CITY, Iowa - More women continue to 'break the glass ceiling', as they take on higher leadership roles in businesses and organizations. According to the non-profit group Catalyst, the proportion of women in senior management roles globally grew to 29% in 2019 and 2020.

Speaking as part of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's 'Breaking Glass Leadership Series', Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen shared her experiences as a woman leading in higher education, the importance of mentors, and taking advantage of new opportunities.

When it comes to new leadership opportunities, Dr. Wintersteen says it's worth including women in the conversation.

"You have the individuals that are working hard, performing well, and when you think about opportunities to have someone have experience in leadership or an administrative appointment that you give women that opportunity to see what it would be like."

Does the glass ceiling remain for women in 2021? Dr. Wintersteen says it still exists, particularly in the 'STEM' fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

"We look at the number of students studying in those areas at the university, or we look at the number of faculty in those disciplines, and we haven't got to where we need to be. We're still working on building a pipeline of young girls who want to go into the STEM areas."

In total enrollment, about 60% of Iowa State students have enrolled in a STEM major; while there's a 50/50 split between men and women pursuing agriculture-related disciplines, the rate of women majoring in engineering is much lower. She praises outreach programs including the 'LEGO League', Women in Science Engineering and Science Bound programs that aim to include more women in the STEM fields.