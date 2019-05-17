Breaking new ground

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a few years of planning, North Iowa Christian School is ready to break ground on a new addition.

Students, faculty, and Mason City Chamber of Commerce members took part in turning over dirt on the estimated $1.2 million expansion. The addition will include more classrooms, office space, commons space, and arguably the biggest piece of the project - a full-size gym.

Freshman Emma Fancher is all for the expansion.

"We don't have a lot of space. We work with what we have because it's what we're used to, but our hallways are very crammed and narrow. When you have all of us rushing in at one time and all going into different classrooms at one time, it's really hard."

She's looking forward to the new gym, because the current gym the school rents does not have much space.

"Right now, we're doing gym in a shed kind-of building. We're really excited for our gym to be able to have our basketball team play games here and not have to travel so far."

Work will officially get underway next week, with the addition expected to open sometime next year.