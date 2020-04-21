Breaking ground Wednesday on new Stewartville apartment complex

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The pandemic isn’t stopping the construction a new apartment complex.

Groundbreaking on Flats 55 in Stewartville, across from Bear Cave Intermediate School, will officially begin the project on Wednesday. Plans call for it to be a 73,000 square foot, four-story building with 55 one and two bedroom units.

“It’s no secret there is a housing shortage,” says City Administrator Bill Schimmel Jr. “Flats 55 will provide much needed housing for new families and ultimately result in additional local economic activity that will benefit our community.”

The goal is to complete construction by spring 2021.

“There is a lot happening in the world and our own backyard right now,” says Mayor Jimmie-John King. “We’re doing our best to keep moving forward and make progress on projects like Flats 55 that will benefit our community and the citizens of Stewartville - both now and in the future.”