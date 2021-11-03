Breaking down ranked choice voting

Minnetonka and Bloomington joined St. Paul, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis in implementing ranked-choice voting during the 2021 election.

Ranked-choice voting is currently adopted in 15 states, however, only nine states have implemented the voting system, according to Ballotpedia.

Almost the entire United States rewards a winner based on the most percentage of votes but not the majority.

Ranked-choice voting gives voters the option to rank their candidates based on preference.

So, if a ballot has five candidates running for a single office, then a voter can rank their candidates based on preference by one, two, three and so on.

If a single candidate does not receive at least 51% of the vote during the first round of tabulations, then a second round commences.

The second round eliminates the candidate with the lowest number of votes, reallocating a second preference vote to that given candidate.

This could result in multiple rounds of vote tabulations, or whenever a candidate has at least 51% of the vote.

Currently in Minnesota, only municipalities can use ranked-choice voting, with state and federal elections prohibited from using the method, according to Ballotpedia.

However, that could change in the near future if the Minnesota Legislature decides to take up House File 89, which aims to authorize ranked-choice voting for the entire state.

Rochester State Representative Liz Boldon is a co-author on the bill and said it could come up in the next legislative session.

"The status of the bill is that it was introduced in the last session. I do not believe it had a hearing, per my recollection, so it is still alive, so to speak, as we go into session next year," Boldon said.

Boldon said she believes ranked-choice voting allows voters to choose who they actually want, instead of worrying about who has the best chance for office.

"It allows for people to vote for who they really want to vote for. They do not have to worry about if a candidate is electable or if my vote is going to be wasted and you can sort of vote from your heart and if your first choice candidate does not rise to the top, then it is sort of like that instant run off voting," Boldon said.

In Rochester, Boldon said she has heard from multiple residents that want to see the voting system implemented.

Olmsted County's Election Team said the City can implement ranked-choice voting.

Below is a sample ranked-choice voting ballot from the City of Minneapolis's website: