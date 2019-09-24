Clear
Breaking down barriers for homeowners

The organization Homeownership Opportunity Alliance says Minnesota has the largest ownership between white homes and households of color.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affordable housing continues to be a big conversation in Rochester. For many in our area, owning a home seems more like a dream than reality.
The organization, Homeownership Opportunity Alliance says Minnesota has the largest ownership gap between white homes and households of color.

According to The Minnesota Housing agency, 77%of white households own their home verse the 41% percent of people of color. The meeting was about creating a path to the American dream.

”Homeownership is a right for all people it's a necessity,” said Rawhi Said.

He moved from Bosnia when he was a child and he saw how his family struggle to buy their first home. According to Minnesota housing agency 78% of white households owned their home verses 48% of people of color in Olmsted County. That's something that said and others of the homeownership opportunity alliance are working to change.

Jenny Larson works for a nonprofit Three Rivers Community Action to breakdown barriers. “Maybe they don't have a down payment saved maybe they can't find a house that they can afford maybe the homes they can afford aren't near their jobs. So, they're might be some barriers to homeownership that we can work on together and address those barriers,” she said.

There are a number of organizations that are a part of Homeownership Opportunity Alliance, including advisors that can help people answer personal question like credit issues.

